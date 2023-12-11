Renowned Ghanaian actor and fashion icon, Harold Amenyah says he has been receiving numerous proposals for threesomes, involving himself and his wife, less than a year into their marriage.

The silver screen star believes that, the proposals are coming on the heels of his response to an earlier interview on a relationship show a few weeks after his wedding, where he was asked about his willingness to try a threesome.

However, he clarified that his response which seemingly suggested that he was open to trying a threesome was taken out of context and that he has no intention of pursuing such an arrangement.

Stating his stance on the threesome arrangement in a recent appearance on Accra-based UTV, he maintained “No threesome is coming on. It was taken out of context. It wasn’t something that I was pushing for it to happen. I was asked that before marriage, what haven’t I done before, and I said that was one of the things I didn’t do.”

He continued, “It wasn’t an interview; it was a relationship show. It was taken out of context because when I did the show, it was three or four days after it started. It started somewhere, and I don’t know how many people have had time to sit and watch.”

He expressed surprise and shock at the overwhelming response he received following the airing of the show. “The number of people who have contacted me that they will be interested is overwhelming. We live in a very hypocritical society. DM and in town, all over. They ask me what qualities we are looking for, can you imagine? Something that I said, people have taken it seriously, and I’m even shocked.”

The actor emphasized that he is not interested in pursuing a threesome and urged the public to understand that his comments were made in a different context. “I want people to understand that it was not my intention, and I am not interested in a threesome,” he reiterated.