Over 800 first-year students, continuing students, and basic school pupils can now go to school to resume their academic work, according to Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

He expressed gratitude to all Ghanaians who supported the victims of the Akosombo-Kpong Dam spillage, which resulted in the displacement of individuals and the loss of livelihoods.

Among the most affected were women, children, and students. Schools were forced to close down including St Kizito, a community school which served as a refuge for over 1000 victims.

In response, the lawmaker collaborated with Construction Ambassadors and First Sky Limited to construct 63 housing units for the victims in Aveyime-Battor, located in the North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region.

The housing project has a capacity to accommodate 300 individuals, and at the time of this online portal’s visit, the first batch had already moved into their new homes.

The MP has taken on the responsibility of covering water, electricity, and other bills for the victims. They will not be required to pay rent, and the legislator will ensure the supply of food until January.

In an interview with Adom News’ Ohene Amponsah, the North Tongu MP expressed his satisfaction.

“It is gratifying that I am seeing the future of North Tongu back in school. We have gone through pain; children had psychological challenges with past experiences of being housed in classrooms, and their parents lost everything. It was an ordeal no child should go through” he said.

Mr. Okudzeto-Ablakwa expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their support and kindness shown the affected people, emphasizing that there is more to be done to support them until they can stand on their own again.

“Though it has been energy and resource-draining, we are not giving up. Soon, we shall build the phase 2 of the resettlement project and relocate the remaining people,” he added.

Currently, all victims have been relocated from St Kizito SHS and settled into the new houses.

The school is undergoing renovation, painting, and fumigation in preparation for the students’ return.