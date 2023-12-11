In 2019, the Ghanaian rapper Ko-Jo Cue gifted the world one of the country’s most exceptional rap albums, ‘For My Brothers.’

For years, dedicated fans clamoured for a singular experience – a live concert to celebrate the resonance of this critically acclaimed work.

This year, Ko-Jo Cue yielded to the heartfelt desires of his followers, granting them a concert meticulously curated with songs exclusively from the album.

On a Saturday evening, enthusiasts flocked to the Nubuke Foundation in East Legon, eager to witness the magic unfold as their favourite tracks came to life.

The concert commenced shortly after 7 pm, featuring opening performances by artists such as Josh Blakk, 99Phaces, and Reynolds the Gentleman. These acts set the stage, heightening anticipation for the musical brilliance that awaited.

Taking the stage at approximately 9:pm, Ko-Jo Cue embarked on a chronological performance, starting with the iconic ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad.’

The audience responded energetically, swaying to the beats and passionately singing along to the lyrics that had become embedded in their hearts: “Rich Dad, Poor Dad, Which Dad’s Your Dad, Kofi…Rich Dad, Poor Dad, Which Dad You Born ah you go be.”

Following seamlessly, ‘Dua’ resonated with every soul in the venue, its lyrics addressing the struggles and adversities individuals face within familial relationships. Ko-Jo Cue’s delivery of verses that spoke of parental disapproval and harsh words echoed through the premises, forging a deep connection with the audience.

The momentum continued with tracks like ‘Workaholics Anonymous’ and ‘Smiling,’ which deal with the struggles of the working youth, eliciting a growing surge of adoration from the crowd.

Just like I imagined he would perform Rich Dad Poor Dad. Bless you @KOJO_Cue. Haven’t seen this many men sing away their issues in a while ❤️#FMBConcert



🎥@CultureJoint pic.twitter.com/qM0xTS0cly — Kenneth Awotwe Darko (@TheKennethDarko) December 10, 2023

In a surprising twist, Ayisi joined Ko-Jo Cue on stage to perform the beloved track ‘Won Sa Be Ka,’ adding an unexpected yet appreciated layer to the concert experience.

Ko-Jo Cue graciously stepped back to allow Ayisi to showcase more of his musical prowess, reinforcing the undeniable love the audience held not only for ‘For My Brothers’ but also the guest artist’s captivating performance.

The rapper later returned to deliver powerful renditions of ‘Muddy Story,’ ‘Nevermind’ featuring Boyd, and ‘Loser.’ Despite Worlasi’s absence for ‘Dzo,’ Reynolds the Gentleman seamlessly joined Ko-Jo Cue for a memorable rendition of the track.

Intermissions were marked by poignant video clips, capturing testimonials from individuals whose lives were positively impacted by the album, tweets expressing admiration, and an insightful interview with Ko-Jo Cue about the album’s creation process.

Hits like ‘Best Paddy’ (a sweet love song), ‘Agoro’ (a song that expresses the need to not take life as a joke) and ‘You Alone’ (a song advising people to live life well and for themselves because in death they’re on their own) followed Ko-Jo Cue’s return from a well-deserved break.

This set the stage for a poignant moment – ‘From My Sisters.’ The audience marvelled at the live performance by the women whose voices had become familiar through the album.

As the concert approached its conclusion, Ko-Jo Cue performed ‘Survivors Guilt’ twice at the request of the patrons.

Perhaps it was because ‘Survivor’s Guilt’ is one song that summarises everything on the album and in people’s lives with lyrics like “The trauma of being the only one who made it and still not making enough to help everybody out…To put food in everybody’s mouth and when you say it sef everybody doubts…They look at you like you the wickedest bro.”

The double performance of ‘Survivor’s Guilt’ was followed by a collaboration with the VI Dream Team for ‘Shii The Song – Pt2.’

While the album was expected to conclude there, Ko-Jo Cue responded to the audience’s enthusiastic requests, extending the musical journey.

The four-year-long wait for the concert proved worthwhile, as the audience expressed their satisfaction and fervently requested more performances, reluctant to let go of the magical night at Nubuke.

Ko-Jo Cue’s ‘For My Brother’ concert transcended expectations, leaving a mark on the hearts of those who bore witness to a night of unparalleled musical brilliance.

