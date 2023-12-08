The young Ghanaian aspiring to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest individual singing marathon has chosen a venue for the event.

Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Askof Productions Limited, will host her ambitious five-day GWR attempt at the Aviation Social Centre in Accra.

Miss Aduonum aims not only to achieve a personal milestone but also to promote Ghanaian music through this marathon.

Her goal is to surpass the existing record set in 2012 by one Indian, Sunil Waghmare. In this challenging endeavour, she aims to surpass the 105-hour record.

During the event, scheduled to last 117 hours, Miss Aduonum plans to exclusively sing Ghanaian songs, spanning across genres such as gospel, highlife, and hiplife.

At the launch of her venture, Miss Aduonum shared her inspiration, citing Hilda Baci’s cook-a-thon where she successfully broke a four-year-old cooking record set by Lata Tondon.

Reflecting on her decision to take up the singing challenge, she said “I was hoping a Ghanaian musician would have taken it up, but now I have accepted the challenge and would do my best to make the nation proud.”

Expressing her passion for singing and her desire to contribute positively to Ghana, she added, “I love to sing and want to use my talent to make a mark for Ghana. This is about Ghana, and we need all the support.”

As Miss Aduonum gears up for this feat, she has called for the support and encouragement of the community to make this record-breaking endeavour a success.