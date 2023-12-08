Renowned actor and politician, John Dumelo, has taken to social media to voice concerns regarding the security issues along the UPSA-Legon Business School stretch, particularly in the night.

In a Twitter post to the Ghana Police Service, Dumelo alerted them on the rising incidents of armed robbery attacks on students in that area.

He said the vulnerable students often encounter these dangers while commuting from their evening lectures to their residences.

Dear @GhPoliceService, please we need immediate security patrol on the Upsa-Legon Business school stretch at night. Every evening, students are attacked, robbed and even killed by armed robbers on that stretch whiles walking to their hostels from lectures. Hope to get a favorable… — Farmer John (@johndumelo) December 8, 2023

Using the hashtag #studentslivesmatter, Dumelo called on the Ghana Police Service to promptly initiate security patrols to enhance safety measures along the stretch.

His tweet is in response to the murder of a Masters student, Lawrence Twumasi Ankrah, around 7:30 pm on Tuesday, November 21.

According to reports, the deceased tried resisting, which infuriated the robbers to pushed him unto an incoming vehicle.