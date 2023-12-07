Musician and songwriter, Kofi Kinaata has canceled his annual ‘Made In Taadi’ music concert for the second consecutive year.

According to his management, the cancellation was due to a challenge in finding a suitable venue for the event.

The management assured fans of their commitment to finding a permanent solution to this major setback.

“The primary challenge has been a suitable venue for the event after Jubilee Park and Takoradi Technical University Park became inaccessible. Considering the nature of ‘Made in Taadi, all potential venues for this year’s concert have been advised against, citing concerns that could affect the safety and quality of the experience for our attendees. We want to assure our fans that management is actively working on solutions to overcome this setback in the future.” They said in statement.

Full statement below: