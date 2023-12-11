The Black Stars will lodge at the Pullman Hotel Abidjan-Plateau ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next year.

The Black Stars will share a hotel with Nigeria, with both teams housed in the Pullman Hotel Abidjan-Plateau 🇨🇮

Nigeria are in Group A alongside the host, while Ghana are in Group B with Egypt.



Ghana is in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique while Nigeria is housed in Group A with host, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

Ghana, who is four-time champions of the AFCON tournament is hoping to end its 41-year trophy drought in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars last won Africa’s prestigious tournament in 1982 in Libya.

However, Nigeria, who is three-time winners is also aiming to lift the trophy for the fourth time. The last time the Super Eagles lifted the trophy was in 2013.

The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 11.