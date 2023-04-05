Ghanaian movie star, Harold Amenyah and his wife Irene Amenyah have posted beautiful photos of themselves after their wedding.

The couple shared these photos to celebrate their happy life after his wife was subjected to public ridicule on social media during their wedding.

Harold who looked happy in the photos was seen with a cup which had “hubby” written on it. His wife, Irene who was seated on his lap in one of the photos had “wifey” written on her cup.

The couple announced that, they will put more videos of their wedding and life as a couple on their Youtube channel.

Below are the photos