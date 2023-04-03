Former Ghanaian boxer Azumah Nelson and Ghanaian musician, Kojo Antwi have visited former President John Dramani Mahama.

The legends visited Mr Mahama at his residence in Accra.

Azumah together with his family paid a courtesy on Mr. Mahama to officially invite him to his mother’s funeral.

Credit: John Dramani Mahama Facebook page

The boxer’s mother, Comfort Atwei Quarcoo died on 2 January 2023 at the age of 86.

She was buried on Saturday, 11 March 2023.

Credit: John Dramani Mahama Facebook page

Kojo Antwi also lost his dad, Opanin Kwadwo Asiamah Asubonten, on Monday, 2 January 2023 also did same.

His 40-day observance ceremony was held on Saturday, 11 February 2023, ahead of the main funeral.

Credit: John Dramani Mahama Facebook page

Mr Asubonten was 104.

ALSO READ:

Kojo Antwi in near tears as his mother cries uncontrollably at his father’s 40…

Azumah Nelson loses mother

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer aspirant took to his Facebook page to announce the visit and shared lovely photos.

Credit: John Dramani Mahama Facebook page

He wrote: My sincerest condolences to my friends, ‘Professor’ Azumah Nelson for the loss of his mother and Musician Kojo Antwi who has lost his father.

Credit: John Dramani Mahama Facebook page

It was an honour to receive them and their families at our residence. Lordina and I once again express our condolences to them.