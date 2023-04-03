Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, has constructed a library and technology hub in honour of her mother, Christiana Akua Birago Diawuo.

The hub according to the Ablekuma West Member of Parliament is in recognition of her mum’s contribution to her life which has propelled her to her current state.

The hub is equipped with an ICT laboratory, a robotics centre, a library, and a video conferencing centre.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia joined the Minister to inaugurate the centre last Thursday.

It is located at Akim Oda in the Eastern region, the hometown of the lawmaker.

The facility was resourced by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Huawei Ghana, MTN Ghana and the Ghana Library Authority.

