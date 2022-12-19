Ablekuma West Member of Parliament (MP), Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has organised a ‘cheap’ yam sale for her constituents.

The initiative ahead of the Christmas festivities is to provide beneficiaries with affordable foodstuff.

In a Facebook post, she revealed she made arrangements for the yams to be transported to Accra from the Northern Region, which was sold at lower prices to her constituents.

Scores of residents thronged the MP’s premises to make a purchase.

With GHS20, beneficiaries walked away with five tubers of yam.

