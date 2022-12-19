The National Identification Authority (NIA) will on Monday, December 19, begin premium services for the Ghana Card registration exercise at three of its regional offices.

These are the Ashanti, Eastern, and Western Regions.

This will be in addition to the NIA Head Office and Calbanlk Head Office in Accra.

“The National Identification Authority (NIA) announces for the information of the general public that effective Monday, 19th December 2022, it will offer premium registration services at its Ashanti, Eastern, and Western Regional offices.

“These centres will operate in addition to the premium centres at the NIA Head Office and Calbanlk Head Office in Accra,” excerpts of the press statement issued on Sunday, December 18, said.

According to the Authority, the following services will attractive specific fees:

1. First-time registration and issuance of a Ghana Card-GH¢ 280;

2. Replacement of lost, missing, or damaged cards-GH¢ 110;

3. Update of a personal record that requires the printing of a new card- GH¢ 110.

d. Correction of applicant’s date of birth;

e. Change or correction of applicants nationality;

f. Correction of applicant’s gender;

g. Change or correction of applicant’s height.

Below is the full statement: