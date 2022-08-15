Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and businessman, Nana Bediako Cheddar, have embarked on a trip to Axim in the Western Region.

With former Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts, Catherine Afeku as their tour guide, they visited Nkroful, the hometown of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The trio also visited the tomb and house of businessman and founder of the United Gold Coast Convention, Alfred Paa Grant.

In an extensive Facebook post sharing the experience from the west side, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, who doubles as Ablekuma West Member of Parliament, described Axim as a hidden gem.

She called it a historic city with buried treasures just dying to be utilised!

She wrote: A contemporary of Paa Grant, businessman extraordinaire who imported Scottish and Italian artisans to build his dream home 100 years ago!!

It’s also called ‘hwe ma npori’ to wit be careful not to stumble if you stare ‘ a truly imposing structure and I stumbled and fell after staring at it!! Just imagine the sight of this building among mud huts 100 years ago! Mind blowing. We are the descendants of greatness and have to own and claim our destiny!!.

The lawmaker indicated they also toured other treasures in Nzema land.

Expressing how proud she was of the area, he stated she is officially an adopted Nzema.

Below is the full post: