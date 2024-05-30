Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has expressed confidence in leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to victory again come December 7, 2024.

According to her, members of the NPP in the Ablekuma West constituency are ready and willing to vote for her to retain the seat for the party.

In her view, her works will demonstrate her commitment to her constituency.

When asked if she visits her constituency, she confirmed that she does, often at night.

“I normally visit my constituency at night. Once in a while, I appear in an area, but as we have other duties, we try hard to do well. As much as I would love to interact with the people, I try to attend social meetings and gatherings. Since we are campaigning, I normally tour the constituencies to interact with the people,” she said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

The Communications Minister said she has made Ablekuma West constituency a traditional stronghold of the NPP and she is ready, together with her constituents and supporters, to maintain that for a long time.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful remains hopeful that when it’s time to vote, her constituents will recognize the developmental works she has done and support her accordingly.

