- A Manhattan jury has found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records he faced in his New York hush money criminal trial.
- Trump is the first president in US history to be convicted of a felony.
- Prosecutors accused Trump of taking part in an illegal conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election and an unlawful plan to suppress negative information, which included concealing a hush money payment to an adult film star.
- Trump slammed the trial after the verdict, calling it a “disgrace” and “rigged.”
- Judge Juan Merchan denied Trump’s move for an acquittal of the charges and set a sentencing hearing for July 11.
- The ex-president could face prison, but legal experts say a fine is the more likely outcome.
- The verdict comes as he campaigns to defeat Joe Biden in November’s election and return to the White House.
- The court heard from 22 witnesses over six weeks, including Stormy Daniels, whose alleged sexual encounter with Trump was at the centre of this case.
- Trump stood accused of concealing a payment made by his former lawyer to buy the ex-adult film star’s silence shortly before the 2016 election.
- The 12 jurors deliberated for two days before reaching a unanimous verdict.