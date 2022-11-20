A Muslim woman has been killed at Bole of the Savannah Region after the hijab got trapped in the back tyre of a motorbike she was riding.

According to family sources, she was returning with her husband from the farm when the unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday.

The hijab reportedly twisted her neck, causing her to fall unconscious and died.



Preparations are currently underway for burial on Sunday morning in accordance with Islamic rites.