A BBC investigation has found evidence that some businesses in Egypt are discriminating against women wearing the hijab.

It suggests a major property developer is refusing to sell holiday property to families with women wearing the Islamic veil.

An undercover reporter seeking to buy property from a prominent developer, La Vista, was turned down six times when he said his wife wore the hijab.

But when he went to the office alone he was told there were property available immediately.

La Vista did not respond to the BBC’s requests for comment.

The investigation also found venues that refuse entry to women wearing the veil.

The Egyptian constitution bans discrimination based on sex, religion, race or class.