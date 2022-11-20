The final funeral rites of comic actor, Francis Yaw Ofori, widely known in showbiz as Baba Spirit has been held.

The ceremony came off at the National Police Training School, Tesano, Accra.

Mourners and family members could not control their tears as they file past his mortal remains.

The likes of sensational actor Dr Likee and his crew members, Big Akwes and Quappiah, Barima Bediide Kofi Kinaata, Donzy among others were present to mourn with the family.

Baba Spirit died on 8th September 2022.

He passed on at the Kotoku Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for an unknown illness.