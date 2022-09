The one-week observation of comic actor, Francis Yaw Ofori, popularly known in showbiz as Baba Spirit, has been held.

The ceremony, which saw scores of mourners and sympathisers from far and near in attendance, came off on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Arts Centre Accra.

This follows his demise on September 8, 2022.

He passed on at the Kotoku Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for an unknown illness.

He was 41.

