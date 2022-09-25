The National Ambulance Service has commenced investigations into a viral video which captured by-standers raising funds at an accident scene to fuel an ambulance on the Cape Coast-Mankessim Highway.

In the video, some victims were seen sitting in the back of the ambulance which had its siren blaring and emergency lights flashing.

In a statement, NAS noted the incident occurred on September 14, 2022, as it confirmed the ambulance in question is part of its fleet.

The service, however, noted the ambulance had enough fuel before it was dispatched to the accident scene.

Setting records straight on what transpired at the scene, the statement explained that as part of routine practice, its crew members sought to stabilise victims at a scene before conveying them to a hospital.

It can, therefore, not be correct the ambulance ran out of fuel, stating the commentary in the video cannot be accurate.

“It was in this process of stabilising the patients that some bystanders captured the scene, did a video commentary and posted the video on social media.

“It can be seen in the video as captured that the EMTs were busily attending to the victims to stabilise them before moving to the hospital and not because the ambulance had run out of fuel,” portions of the statement issued by the Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Simmons Yussif Kewura read.