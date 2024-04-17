The one-week celebration of Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo popularly known as K. K. Kabobo has been set for Saturday, April 20, 2024.

The event will take place at the Police Depot Social Centre at Tesano, Accra.

The veteran musician died on Thursday, March 14, 2024, after battling liver disease.

The ‘Onyame Ehu Wu‘ hit-maker passed on at the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) when he died upon arrival.

This was a few weeks after news about his illness came public, attracting support from former President John Mahama, Samira Bawumia, Wendy Shay and the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) among others.

The late musician left behind 16 children.

