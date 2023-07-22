It was a sad moment for family and friends as they mourned late James Lutterodt, a notable participant in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

This was at a solemn ceremony to mark the one-week observation of his death at Tema Community One on Saturday.

Clad in red and black mourning attire, mourners were captured in a somber mood at the funeral grounds.

Credit: Gawuga V Teddy Facebook.

Old school mates, colleagues from University of Ghana Commonwealth Hall (Vandals) among others were present to commiserate with the family.

James succumbed to a brief illness on July 3, 2023, at a specialized hospital in Tema.

Colleagues from Vandal (University of Ghana)

His father, Philip Dogbeda Lutterodt, says he noticed something was wrong with his son when he came home on vacation in April 2023.

Mr Lutterodt also mentioned that James had shared certain information about incidents at the University of Ghana, but they have decided to withhold those details for the time being.

Despite their loss, the family expressed gratitude to God for everything.

The 19-year-old was part of the team that made history in the 2021 NSMQ for Keta Senior High School (KETASCO).

James, along with his teammates Francisca Lamini and Bright Senyo Godzo, represented Keta Senior High School (Ketasco) in the competition and captivated viewers with their exceptional performance throughout the contest, leading them to the finale.

Although they did not win the competition, their awesome performance won them praise and admiration as the first Volta regional school to make it that far.

