Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo popularly known as K. K. Kabobo has passed on.

He died on Thursday March 14, 2024 after is battling liver disease.

Highlife musician, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah confirmed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Thursday.

He said the Onyame Ehu Wu hit-maker was being rushed to the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) when he died upon arrival.

KK Kabobo left behind 16 children.

Listen to Kaakyire Kwame Appiah in the attached video for more