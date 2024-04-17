The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications officer for Ho Central in the Volta Region, Sefadzi Agama has dismissed any notion of competition from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate, R.K Divine Bosson, in the December 7th polls.

He says Mr. Bosson is not a threat or a match to the NDC in the Ho Central Constituency.

In an interview with Adom News, the NDC communications officer expressed confidence that despite Bosson’s incumbency advantage as the current Municipal Chief Executive, it won’t sway the votes towards the NPP.

Instead, Mr. Agama firmly believes that the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Edem Kofi Kpotosu, will secure a decisive victory in December.

He urged all eligible Ghanaians aged 18 and above to participate in the forthcoming limited registration, scheduled for next month.

