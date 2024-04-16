The National Youth Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has revealed the party’s plan to establish a Streetlight Authority if elected into power.

He said the Authority will ensure that, the streetlights are functioning properly and roads are well-lit at night.

In an interview on Adom FM’s late political talk show, Burning Issues, hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, the NDC Youth leader explained that, having well-lit streets is essential for the 24-hour economy to thrive and to provide more security.

“For our 24-hour economy to thrive, we need to have more security and the street must be visible at night that is where we will need lights hence to establishment of streetlights authority,” he said.

He also expressed concern that Ghanaians pay for streetlights but do not get to enjoy them, as some streets remain dark at night.

According to Opare Addo, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) should use the money collected from the bills paid by Ghanaians to fix the streetlights.

He believes such an Authority will help address the issue of non-functioning streetlights across the country.

