The Minister-designate for Health and New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ledzokuku, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, has promised to launch a food bank project to support the marginalised in the constituency.

To demonstrate his commitment to the project, he supported over 400 widows with essential food items to ease their struggles on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Dr Okoe Boye through his commitment to the widows unveiled his plans to launch a Food Bank specifically catering to the elderly and less privileged in Teshie, beyond the recent donation.

This envisioned Food Bank would provide monthly food sustenance to the elderly, widows, and the less privileged, ensuring they receive consistent support to enhance their livelihoods.

The widows expressed their profound gratitude, offering prayers for Dr Okoe Boye’s success in the upcoming elections this December.

Dr Okoe Boye’s dedication to the welfare of the community reflects his commitment to service, and his vision for inclusive development within Ledzokuku constituency.

