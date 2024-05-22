Health Minister-designate, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, says government’s commitment to ensuring quality healthcare delivery in Ghana remains.

Addressing the staff and management of the Tema General Hospital during a working visit, Dr. Okoe Boye highlighted the government’s track record in fulfilling its promises since assuming office in 2017.

“We pledged to help create a Society of opportunities for all, and we remain committed to this pledge,” he affirmed. “By the grace of God, we have kept an eagle eye on this pledge, distinguished ourselves in all sections of our economy, including the Health sector.”

During the visit, Dr. Okoe Boye inspected ongoing projects at the hospital, including the construction and equipping of the 400-bed Tema General Hospital.

“The project is under the Government-acquired financial facility of 140 million Euros,” he explained. “This funding will not only benefit Tema but also includes projects such as the 100 Bed District Hospital at Nkoranza, the Accident and Emergency Department, and a ward at Dormaa Hospital, and the reconstruction of the Central Medical Stores at Tema.”

Furthermore, Dr. Okoe Boye emphasized that the completion of these projects would alleviate pressure on other major healthcare facilities such as the Ridge Hospital and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

“An improvement in the infrastructure here will considerably ease the burden on our existing healthcare institutions,” he noted.

The scope of the Tema General Hospital project include outpatient and inpatient departments, maternity and neonatal services, surgery theaters, accident and emergency department, public health department, pharmacy unit, laboratory, administration, imaging area, physiotherapy, and mortuary.

Dr. Okoe Boye expressed gratitude for the prayers, dedication, and support of all stakeholders involved in achieving these healthcare aspirations.

“Your prayers, dedication, and support are essential to realizing our vision of accessible and quality healthcare for all,” he affirmed.

