Health Minister designate, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has announced plans to engage healthcare workers to explore strategies to reduce the number of health professionals seeking better opportunities abroad.

In his view, building a relationship with health workers will make it very easy to solve the problems.

“Sometimes, it is not the programs you introduce but the relationships you make and keep, and having the right things in place. When you talk to people, they will know they have someone willing to listen to them and help you achieve your goals” Dr. Boye stated.

He underscored the need for collaborations, noting that it can influence the sentiments of a social group.

“If you make the stakeholders happy and understand what you are about, then you are well on your way to making a mark,” he said in an interview on Citi FM.

