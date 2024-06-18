Health Minister, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye has said the proposed mandatory health insurance policy for visitors to Ghana is still under consideration by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

According to him, Cabinet has not approved the proposal yet.

The clarification follows reports that effective July 1, 2024, foreign nationals arriving in Ghana would be required to purchase a compulsory health insurance policy, ranging from $45 to $270.

But a statement signed by the Minister noted, “The recent announcement regarding a mandatory health insurance policy for non-resident visitors is a proposal from the NHIA and not a government policy.”

The Minister emphasised that the proposal seeks to ensure healthcare access for foreign nationals during their stay in Ghana, but it has not yet been discussed or approved by the cabinet.

“We urge the public to disregard any misinformation suggesting that the policy has been finalized and its implementation decided,” Dr Okoe Boye’s statement read.

He further assured the public that any policy will be thoroughly scrutinised and follow all necessary protocols to ensure its benefits for the people of Ghana before being implemented.

Below is the full statement

ALSO READ: