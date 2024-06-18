The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has commended Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s ‘unmatched’ leadership and generosity.

According to the Muslim leader, the Vice President’s impact on Ghanaians must be praised.

“God honoured him with leadership and he has used that honour to serve people well. Not everyone does that,” He said during the national Eid ul Adha prayers speech in Accra.

Adding that: “What excites me about Dr. Bawumia is that both Muslims and non-Muslims are beneficiaries of his leadership and kindness.”

Sheikh Sharubutu also expressed gratitude to Allah for bestowing the nation with a leader like Dr Bawumia, who supports individuals from diverse backgrounds.

“I want to express gratitude to the Almighty Allah for giving us a generous and kind person like Dr. Bawumia, who supports not only Muslims but all people from diverse backgrounds,” he noted.

