The Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, has assured the staff of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) that the government is committed to addressing their concerns.

This assurance was given during his tour of health facilities in the Ashanti region, where he took time to listen to the issues faced by various institutions.

During the visit, Prof. Otchere Addai Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of KATH, highlighted several challenges that the hospital is currently facing.

He pointed out issues such as congestion and a lack of adequate equipment, which hinder the hospital’s ability to provide optimal healthcare services to patients.

In response to these concerns, Dr. Okoe Boye acknowledged the gravity of the issues raised by Prof. Addai Mensah.

He expressed his commitment to working closely with the hospital’s management to find solutions to these pressing problems.

The Minister emphasised that the government is aware of the difficulties and is determined to take necessary actions to resolve them.

Furthermore, Dr. Okoe Boye stressed the importance of collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the hospital management.

He assured the staff that their voices are being heard and that the government will prioritise their needs in its healthcare agenda.

“I think that we have a lot of work to do so that we can quickly operationalise some of the facilities so that we see how it can serve not a marginal role but a significant role in decongesting this place.

“So working together with KATH to address your challenges is in our interest…I want to give you the assurance that we will work speedily to help the retooling,” he stated.

