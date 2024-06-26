Patients at the Oncology Department of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) can now heave a sigh of relief.

This is because the doctors at the department have called off their strike.

The striking medical doctors have returned to the consulting room after two days of failing to attend to cancer patients.

This comes after assurances that their concerns will be addressed.

In an interview on Joy FM’s Newsnight on Tuesday, KATH management confirmed that steps are being taken to address the situation.

The doctors at KATH’s Oncology Unit began their strike on Monday, June 24, protesting the delay in restoring the Linear Accelerator System (LINAC) machine, which is crucial for cancer treatment.

The LINAC machine has been malfunctioning since October 2023, severely impacting cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The strike left cancer patients stranded, with many pleading for the doctors to return to their posts.

But in the latest development, the Public Relations Officer of the KATH, Kwame Frimpong confirmed on Wednesday that the industrial action has been called off.

The spokesperson indicated it will take time for the hospital to take delivery of the machine despite proof of letters of credit to its suppliers.

