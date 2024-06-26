The Minority in Parliament has issued a stern warning to the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, to stop making false comments that incite the public against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding the proposed Free SHS bill.

On June 24, Afenyo-Markin accused the Minority, especially Akatsi North MP Peter Kwasi Nortsu-Kotoe, of opposing the bill, which aims to codify the Free SHS policy into law and ensure its implementation by all successive governments.

He claimed that the Minority’s conduct shows their intent to thwart the bill’s approval and argued that enacting a law is necessary to regulate the policy effectively, despite the constitution’s aspirational provisions for Free SHS.

However, on June 25, the Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza, countered these claims, describing Mr Afenyo-Markin’s assertions as unfounded.

Mr Agbodza insisted there’s no bill before the House for their side to be even opposed to in the first place.

“Mr Speaker let the world know that there is no Free SHS bill before Parliament and let the Majority Leader desist from spreading information that is not factual,” he cautioned.

Meanwhile, leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has called for a comprehensive review of the Free SHS policy.

He acknowledged the policy’s success in enhancing access to education but emphasised the need for evaluation after nearly eight years.

Speaking on JoyNews on June 25, Kyerematen outlined criteria for the review, including financial sustainability and infrastructural requirements.

He stressed that without analysing the financial implications, the Free SHS policy could fail despite its good intentions.

