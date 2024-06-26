Power has been restored to Bunsu town in the Eastern Region after the transformer belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) was stolen.

The stolen 100KV transformer, which was situated in front of the Bunso police and fire service stations, left the entire community in darkness for over five days.

This incident marks the fifth theft of this kind in the district.

Speaking on Joy FM Midday News, Emmanuel Halm, the Public Relations Officer for the Eastern Region’s Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), described the situation as alarming.

He noted that, around 16 transformers have been damaged since 2023.

Mr. Halm expressed concern about the methods used by the thieves to disable the transformers, suggesting that they might have specialized knowledge.

“I doubt that our staff would do that because they know the value of a transformer. We have referred the case to the police as we usually do and they are investigating. We are expecting some results from the police,” he added.

Mr. Halm noted that these incidents typically occur overnight under mysterious circumstances.

He revealed that power has now been restored to residents and urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals to the police.

“We are appealing to the general public to be on the lookout for suspicious characters who would be loitering around our stations whether in the day or in the night. It would be very helpful to us as a company.

“If you see any suspicious character, you can inform the police quickly so as to help us to protect this installations which are national assets,” he appealed.

Meanwhile, the Plants Genetic Resources Research Institute has commended the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for promptly restoring power and saving their preserved seeds from potential damage.

The Public Relations Officer (P.R.O), Benjamin Sakyi, mentioned that due to insufficient generators, they had to procure additional ones to maintain the cold room conservation.

He emphasized that without electricity, their staff would not have been able to carry out their duties effectively.

“If some intervention had not come, it would have been a lot for us,” Mr. Sakyi said.

