A Johanne Marange man has caused a stir online after his unknown ten wives introduced themselves at his funeral wake.

The man, only identified as Kennedy died, and his wives came from across Zimbabwe to introduce themselves to his relatives.

Only a few of his siblings knew some of the women. Most were seeing the lovers, who claimed to be wives, for the first time.

The legend dabbled and cared for all his wives, who all stayed in different houses.

One stayed close to the “white house” along the Harare-Bulawayo road, while another stayed in Seke Unit J in Chitungwiza, where Kennedy died.

Another wife from Mutare spoke glowingly of Kennedy, saying he was a great caretaker of their children and provided everything.

The fourth wife stayed in Domboshava, while the fifth lived in the United Kingdom.

She revealed that they had even set up a hardware shop at the Harare Showground to generate money for the children’s upkeep.

Another wife stayed in Hillside, and they had two children. She told mourners that they also set up a shop in Mutare.

Kennedy’s seventh wife lives in Budiriro, while the eighth resides in Whitecliff.

The ninth is a Johanne Marange apostolic church member who stayed with Kennedy in Mandara. The tenth and last of Kennedy’s wives is also a member of the white garment church

After the ten women had finished introducing themselves, the mourners, whom most did not know about, clapped hands to greet and welcome them as they walked to their seats.