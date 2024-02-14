President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made significant changes to his Cabinet in the latest ministerial reshuffle.

Among the key appointments, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has been nominated as the Minister-designate for Health.

Furthermore, Mohammed Amin Adams, previously serving as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, has been reassigned as the substantive Minister for Finance.

ALSO READ:

Akufo-Addo’s Valentine’s Day reshuffle list out

Nkwanta South: MCE nominee speaks after Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle