President Akufo-Addo has undertaken the much-awaited ministerial reshuffle, ten months to the end of his tenure.
While some ministers, like Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, have been sacked, others like Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Francis Asenso Boakye, Works and Housing Minister have been reassigned to other portfolios.
This was contained in a press release dated February 14, signed by the Director of Communication at the presidency, Eugene Arhin.
Ministry of Finance – Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam
Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga, is the new appointee to replace Ken Ofori-Atta as the next finance minister.
Ministry of Interior – Henry Quartey
Henry Quartey, who served as the Minister of Greater Accra, has been reassigned to head the Ministry of Interior, where Ambrose Dery headed.
Ministry of Roads and Highways – Francis Asenso-Boakye
The former Minister of Works and Housing has been moved to head the Ministry of Roads and Highways. The Bantama MP is replacing Kwasi Amoako-Attah.
Ministry of Works and Housing – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
The Ofoase Ayirebi MP replaces Francis Asenso-Boakye as Minister of Works and Housing. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah served as a deputy minister at the Ministry of Information and later as a minister under the Akufo-Addo government.
Minister of State, Office of the President – Ambrose Dery
Ambrose Dery has been reassigned to serve as a Minister of State at the Office of the President. Before the announcement of the reshuffle, the Nandom MP was the minister in charge of the interior.
ALSO READ:
Confirmed: List of major changes in Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle
The President knows what to do – Justin Kodua on reshuffle
It’s too late for a reshuffle – Alidu Seidu tells NPP