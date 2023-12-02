New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates at Ledzokuku constituency in the Greater Accra region are full of praise after former MP, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye.

The delegates were given breakfast and treated to a lunch buffet after the voting process.

They eulogised Dr Okoe Boye for the kind gesture which they touted is to show love to them.

The elated constituents were positive the former MP will secure victory for the party in the 2024 election and continue the good works.

The former MP was challenged by Clifford Martey, Ibrahim Adjei (a presidential staffer), and Collins Nii Ashitey Ollenu.

