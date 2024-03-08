Health Minister designate, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye is advocating for the elimination of taxes on dialysis consumables to alleviate the financial burden on renal patients.

This comes in response to recent fee hikes announced by the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

This upward adjustment has raised concerns about the affordability of treatment for dialysis patients. Tragically, some patients have succumbed to their conditions due to financial constraints.

During his vetting process, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye highlighted the possibility of seeking assistance from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to alleviate the financial strain on public health facilities providing dialysis treatment.

Furthermore, he expressed support for the removal of the cap on the funds of the NHIS levy.

If confirmed as the substantive minister, Dr. Okoe Boye pledged to prioritize this initiative, aiming to enhance the effectiveness of the healthcare financing system.