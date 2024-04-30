The Minority in Parliament has expressed surprise at the Minister-designate for Health, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye’s inspection of health facilities.

The caucus has said his appointment is not complete since he is yet to be approved despite a successful vetting.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Ranking member on the Health Committee and Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

“Yesterday, the Minority in Parliament and the Ghanaian public at large were utterly shocked to see the Minister-designate for Health going on an announced inspection tour of health facilities as though his appointment is complete as a Minister and justifying what was obviously a misrepresentation that he had received a Nicodemus letter from the Chief of Staff purporting to have appointed him as the Representative of the President to the Ministry of Health,” portions of the statement read.

According to them, the President’s Representative to the Ministry of Health clothed with

the authority and power is Ursula Owusu Ekuful, the Minister for Communications and Digitalization who is currently acting as the caretaker-Minister and not Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye.

They have therefore advised the Chief of Staff, Frema Akosua Osei Opare to revoke what they describe as all illegal appointments appointing Minister-designates as Representatives

of the President.

The Minority has further cautioned all appointees to stop holding themselves out as Representatives of the President to designated Ministries.

“We urge all members of the public, particularly public sector workers, not to extend any

privilege reserved for Ministers to such persons,” the statement added.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin in March suspended the approval of ministerial nominees.

He justified his action by citing an interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court by the MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor, which he claimed prevents him from approving the new ministers.

