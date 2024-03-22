Abuakwa South Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Atta Akyea, has said Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin erred by suspending the approval of ministers vetted by the House.

According to him, every human being is prone to error, but refusing to acknowledge one’s faults is worse, painful and akin to seeking revenge.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Mr. Atta Akyea said while the Speaker is a wise person, sometimes his actions are not well thought through.

“The Speaker’s decision does not bode well for democracy. It’s very painful. The letter should not be a worry to you. The letter is not binding on Bagbin. Bagbin is very wise, but this decision is very painful” he stressed.

Speaker of Parliament

Mr. Bagbin’s decision comes after the Presidency asked Parliament not to send the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (anti-LGBTQ Bill) for President Akufo-Addo’s approval.

He justified his action by citing an interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court by the MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor which he claimed prevents him from approving new ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo.

But Atta Akyea criticized the decision as frightening and a grave fundamental error.

“He failed to listen to our side, but engaging in tit for tat does not augur well. Even if the injunction has not been filed, why rush? He should just accept his faults” he added.

