The Speaker of Parliament has affirmed his unwavering commitment to protect Ghana’s sovereignty and uphold its democratic principles in the face of potential government interference.

Alban Bagbin’s resolute stance follows a directive from President Akufo-Addo, dated March 18, 2024, instructing Parliament not to send the anti-gay bill for his approval.

In a sternly-worded Facebook post, Bagbin unequivocally stated, “The Parliament of Ghana under my leadership will resist any attempts to undermine our democracy.

“We will not allow the government to disregard the will of the people as expressed through their elected representatives.”

The Speaker underscored the importance of safeguarding Ghana’s cultural heritage and reclaiming elements lost to historical injustices.

“Our cultural values have suffered greatly due to colonialism and the slave trade. It is our duty as the current generation to protect what remains and even restore what has been lost,” Bagbin emphasized.

He urged President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to refrain from trivializing the democratic process.

“I urge the government, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to avoid actions that undermine our democratic traditions,” Bagbin cautioned.

The Speaker concluded by expressing gratitude to Ghanaians for their steadfast commitment to upholding truth and democracy.

