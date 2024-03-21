The matchday 23 games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League promise thrilling encounters across various match venues this weekend.

The action kicks off on Saturday, March 23, and continues through to Monday, March 25, offering fans a feast of football excitement.

Premier League leaders FC Samartex are set to square off against Hearts of Oak at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex on Saturday, with the match scheduled to start at 15:00 GMT.

Sunday’s lineup features defending champions Medeama SC hosting Dreams FC at Akoon Park, while Great Olympics take on Aduana FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Bofoakwa Tano welcomes Karela United to the Sunyani Coronation Park, and Berekum Chelsea faces Bechem United at the Golden City Park.

Meanwhile, Legon Cities are prepared to host Nsoatreman FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, with all Sunday matches set to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

In the highly anticipated final game on Sunday, struggling Asante Kotoko, with just one win in their last five matches, will welcome the high-flying Nations FC to the Baba Yara Stadium. Kick-off for this encounter is scheduled for 18:00 GMT.

Monday’s fixtures include Real Tamale United hosting Accra Lions at the Golden City Park in Berekum, while Heart of Lions clash with Bibiani Gold Stars.

Full Fixtures: