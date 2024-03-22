Heavy security has taken over Bole and Sawla districts in the Savannah region due to a chieftaincy dispute between Bolewura and the Jahori clan.

This follows a ruling by the Tamale High Court between Jahori and the Bolewura.

Youth from Bole set fire to houses belonging to members of the Jahori community who reside in Bole and Sawla districts.

Tenants in some of the houses that were burnt could not hold back their tears as they have lost thousands of properties.

Heavy security measures are in place in the two districts to protect the lives and properties of the Jahori clan.

