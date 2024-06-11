Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has appealed to the Health Minister, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye to immediately resolve the delays associated with the clearance of pharmaceutical products from the Tema Port.

The Juaboso MP has said there is no justification for the delay and must be addressed.

This follows the revelation that about 12 containers of TB and malaria drugs donated by the Global Fund and arrived in the country last October are still stuck at the port despite assurances from the government to clear them.

The development the Executive Secretary of Global Fund Coordinating Mechanism Samuel Hackman has said could affect the relationship between the two parties if not addressed head-on.

Reacting to this, Mr Akandoh on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem said at a WHO meeting in Geneva, they pleaded for time to make things right.

“It was brought to the attention of the donors that there has been a change in the leadership at the Ministry so he [Dr Okoe Boye] should be given the opportunity to work towards clearance.

“I had hope that Okoe Boye will expedite the process. We gave them all the assurances and they agreed. We had the information that funds had been released for the clearance so why are we still here?” he quizzed.

