Jordan Ayew has been honoured by the Ghana Football Association for reaching his 100th international cap for Ghana.

The Crystal Palace forward received a golden boot from the football governing body, marking him as the third Ghanaian player to achieve this milestone.

Ayew made his debut for Ghana on September 5, 2010, against Swaziland and netted his first and second international goals in a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.

At 32, Ayew reached his 100th cap against Mozambique during the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte D’Ivoire, scoring two goals in three matches.

Since then, Ayew has played four more matches for Ghana against Nigeria, Uganda, Mali, and the Central African Republic, climbing to 6th place on the all-time top scorers’ chart.

He is now in close pursuit of Ghanaian football legends Abdul Razak, Tony Yeboah, Kwasi Owusu, Edward Acquah, and the nation’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan.