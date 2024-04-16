Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Financial and Economic Division of the High Court in Accra will today, April 16 deliver judgment in the case in which “absconded” former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) boss, Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu and interdicted Head of Operations, Daniel Axim are standing trial.

This comes after Daniel Axim, the 2nd Accused in February 2024 was forced to close his defence after he was unable to convince his witnesses to come to court to testify.

The two have been charged with among other things willfully causing financial loss to the state.

The 78 counts include conspiracy to Stealing, stealing, causing financial loss to the State, causing loss to public property, Improper Payment of Public Funds, Unauthorised Commitment resulting in Financial Obligation for the Government, Money Laundering and Contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

Mrs Tamakloe and Mr Axim have both pleaded not guilty to a combined 78 charges before the Court presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge.

Sedina, who is facing a trial in absentia after the court had declared her “absconded” was the CEO from November, 2013 to January, 2017.

ALSO READ: