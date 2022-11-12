The Takoradi Circuit Court ‘A’ has set Tuesday, November 15, 2022, to deliver its final ruling in the case in which a supposed heavily pregnant woman in Takoradi, Josephine Panyin Mensah, claimed she was kidnapped and her fresh baby taken away.

Ahead of the final ruling, the court, presided over by Michael Ampadu, asked the accused person to go for the pregnancy test and submit the result to the court on the next adjourned date.

Meanwhile, the husband of the accused, Michael Simons, who was one of the eight witnesses that testified in the case told the court that he physically saw his wife pregnant, in his evidence-in-chief.

This was after the lawyer for the accused, Fiifi Buckman, had asked the witness whether he suspected the wife was pregnant or he knew Josephine was pregnant when the husband was cross-examined.

“I knew my wife was pregnant,” the husband told the court.

The lawyer then asked, “Did you see the physical stomach of your wife without a cloth?”

The husband replied, “Yes I physically saw her pregnant stomach.”

The husband then narrated to the court that the state of the wife’s stomach currently is different from when she was pregnant.

He also indicated that they stayed together as a couple for two and a half years before the wife got pregnant.

When she also took her turn to testify in the case during cross-examination, Josephine insisted that she was pregnant before she was kidnapped and that she got pregnant in January 2021.

She indicated that even though she had a series of miscarriages after giving birth to her first child, she did not lose the last pregnancy.

She told the court that she is still married to her husband and that they both have a son.