Dr Apio who works at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital has been summoned to appear before the Financial and Economic Division of the High Court in Accra on November 27 to testify on the mental condition of Daniel Axim.

This was after the lawyers of Daniel Axim – a former Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), led by Augustine Obour told the court about a medical report concerning their client’s mental state.

“It is hereby ordered that A2 (2nd Accused) who is said to be under a medical examination or treatment and care of Accra Psychiatric Hospital of Dr. Apio of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital be examined and the report filed by November 20, 2023,” Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, a Justice of the Court of Appeal ordered.

Justice Asare-Botwe who is sitting as an additional High Court judge also ordered that the said Dr. Apio of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital is to appear before “this Court to testify” on November 27 as to whether Daniel Axim is fit to stand trial.

Mr Axim, a former COO of MASLOC is standing trial with then Chief Executive Officer, Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, whom the court has declared ‘absconded.”

With the trial proceeding in absentia of the 1st Accused person, Mrs. Tamakloe Ationu, the Prosecution had since closed its case after calling four witnesses.

The Court subsequently ruled that a prima facie case had been established by the Prosecution and the accused persons were to open their defense.

Daniel Axim, the 2nd Accused, due to the absence of the former CEO Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu, has been called upon to respond to the charges pressed against him.

However, his lawyers led by Augustine Obour have raised concerns about his client’s mental state.

In Court On Monday, November 6, 2023, Lawyer Obuor gave the court an update on his client’s mental state on the medical report being sought upon examination.

“I want to bring to your (Court) attention, that the 2nd Accused has been to the psychiatric hospital for the report.

Counsel added that his client “is coming from there (Accra Psychiatric Hospital),” but “they (Doctors) wanted you (Court) to write to them before they release the report instead of the lawyer writing.”

Lawyer Obuor explained that “what we wanted to find out from the psychiatric Hospital is to know his (Accused) mental state so that we know where we are.”

Justice Asare-Botwe described what Counsel said to the court as “strange to the law” and that what Counsel was doing was not what the law states.

The court said it is not counsel’s job to seek mental examination of an accused person who is before a court standing trial, saying “Let us do what the law says.”

Justice Asare-Botwe said, “If you should (even) come here with any report, we cannot use it for anything.”

The court said, that when at the trial it appears to the court that, there may be something wrong with the accused person such that he is unable to appreciate the proceeding, the court will take certain steps.

Principal State Attorney, Stella Ohene Appiah raised concerns about the procedure that counsel sought to generate a medical report on the accused.

“I am concerned about the process. So that others will not out of nowhere go and procure reports about their client’s mental ability,” Stella Ohene Appiah told the Court.

By Court

Justice Asare-Botwe said her court had been informed that the 2nd Accused had procured the services of a psychiatrist and a report was supposed to be issued today (November 6).

The Court said, per the law, although the 2nd Accused had not shown any eradicated behavior indication he is of unsound mind except on one occasion when he went to sit in a different court for a long period,” the court can take steps.

“It is hereby ordered that A2 (2nd Accused) who is said to be under a medical examination or treatment and care of Accra Psychiatric Hospital of Dr. Apio of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital be examined and the report filed Bu Nov. 20, 2023.,”

Justice Asare-Botwe also ordered that the said Dr Apio of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital appear before “this Court to testify” as to whether Daniel Axim is fit to stand trial.

The case has been adjourned to Nov. 22 for the testimony of Dr. Apio to be taken.

