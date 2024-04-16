The Ashanti regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will today, April 16 decide whether to contest in the Ejisu by-election or not.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has set April 30, 2024, for a by-election following the death of the incumbent Member of Parliament, John Kumah on March 7, 2024.

John Kumah, aged 45, succumbed to a brief illness, leaving behind a wife and six children.

The Regional Secretary, Dr. Frank Amoakohene said the party is yet to take a decision as it continues to mourn the late Deputy Finance Minister.

